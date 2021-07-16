Robert Irvine presents new culinary competition "The Globe"

Food Network star and world traveler Robert Irvine hosts the new five-episode culinary competition The Globe, streaming exclusively on discovery+ beginning Saturday, July 17th . In each episode of this globe-trotting series like no other, four talented chefs compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena. Joining Robert on this global journey is award-winning chef Daniela Soto-Innes as resident judge, along with appearances from special guest judges at each destination with ties to the region.

During every round, Robert reveals which city the competitors are virtually traveling to, as the chefs are faced with that location’s premier cuisine and are limited to the local ingredients in preparing the most inventive and delicious global dishes possible. The chefs that cannot master the local ingredients face elimination by the judges in each round until the last competitor standing earns a trip to one of the three destinations featured in their episode. But the journey is not yet done, as the winners from the four preliminary heats meet in the finale for a chance to walk away with the $25,000 grand prize. Don’t miss all the action and adventure with stops in the most magnificent culinary spots on the planet, including Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Paris, France; Mumbai, India; Florence, Italy; Lima, Peru and more.

The first two episodes of The Globe will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Saturday, July 17th, with the remaining episodes available every Saturday over the following three weeks.

