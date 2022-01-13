Watch
Rob Gough, Actor "American Siege"

Actor Rob Gough
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 13, 2022
Rob Gough is an American actor who started acting at the early age of 11. He has played a wide variety of characters alongside the most esteemed filmmakers including most recently a lead role opposite Bruce Willis (American Siege), John Travolta and Katheryn Winnick (Speed Kills), Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair (Mom and Dad), Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana (The Forgiven), Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton (The Billionaire Boys Club) and Terrence Howard (Triumph).  

Rob is originally from Indiana and currently resides in Puerto Rico. He is a cancer survivor and an avid sports card collector who recently broke the Guinness Book of World Records for purchasing a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card for $5.2m.

