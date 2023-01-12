Watch Now
Riverdance Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall Next Week

Ruth Eckerd Hall presents Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Show next week! It's Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before!
It's a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite celebrated worldwide for its GRAMMY® Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

The show is entering its 25th year with fully re-designed lighting, projection, and scenery. Audiences who have seen the show before will be astonished that something so familiar can be so different. New audiences will witness a vintage show in a state-of-the-art presentation. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance – beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again!

Riverdance will be at Ruth Eckerd Hall from January 17-19. For tickets or more information, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

