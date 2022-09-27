Watch Now
Rising Hope Beer Supporting National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

How about having a beer to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation! We're learning more about the Rising Hope beer collaboration and where you can purchase it locally!
Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 27, 2022
How about having a beer to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation! We're learning more about the Rising Hope beer collaboration.

It's a partnership locally between Cigar City Brewing, Brew Bus Brewing and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The Brewing Funds the Cure initiative allows the passion and creativity of the brewing industry to help fund critical research. Now in its fifth year, the program's goal for "Rising Hope" is to have one brewery in each state produce the iconic “Rising Hope” IPA. In the first four years of the release of Rising Hope, has raised over $500,000 for pediatric cancer research!

For more information, head to NationalPCF.org.

