Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Ring in Family Celebrations With the Latest Trend - Holiday Snack Trays!

Frances Largeman-Roth, author of Everyday Snack Tray, gives us some ideas for ringing in the holidays with festive snack trays.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 08:06:00-05

Holiday meals don’t have to be big stuffy sit-down affairs. The most memorable family moments are often the most casual, impromptu ones filled with laughter and silly stories and games. What’s more fun than a last-minute board game or improvising a holiday morning platter with everyone’s favorites from the pantry?

Frances Largeman-Roth is a big believer in the family snack tray—it’s an easy and delicious way to get a nutritious meal out that everyone will take part in. She’s such a believer that she wrote a whole book about it, inspired by her own brood!

As beautiful and inspiring as it is practical, Everyday Snack Tray is your go-to guide to creating colorful, flavorful, nutritionally diverse, fun boards and trays for every occasion-- from a quick bite before practice to an unforgettable holiday celebration. Filled with delicious recipes and ideas developed by registered dietitian nutritionist and New York Times bestselling author Frances Largeman-Roth, this full-color resource will quickly become the kitchen tool you didn't know you couldn't live without.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com