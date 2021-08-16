Watch
Ride For Music Cycling Tour

Ride for Music Cycling Tour
Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 09:51:39-04

On August 17, through Ride For Music, a team of cyclists and music industry veterans who themselves were displaced by the pandemic, will bike from Tampa, Florida to Nashville, TN over the course of six weeks to raise awareness and funds supporting touring artist employees whose livelihoods and careers were destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-week cycling tour will kick off on August 17 in Tampa, FL and end in Nashville, TN on October 1 with official tour stops being made along the way at independent American breweries and small businesses that suffered from closures associated with COVID 19.

Much like Forest Gump, Ride For Music encourages the public to ride along for lengths of the trip. The planned stops will serve as rallying points to join a ride, share a beer and enjoy performances by partner musicians.

Ride For Music will donate 100% of the money raised directly to the audio engineers, guitar techs, stagehands, and tour managers that were forgotten in the government relief funding bills. The purpose of this campaign is to show support to these essential members of the live events industry for without them, live music would not exist.

Ride For Music is a cycling organization that hosts charity rides locally, regionally, and nationally to benefit music initiatives and the arts. It is committed to the music industry, it's a community of artists, employees, and music education.

Learn more at: www.rideformusic.org

