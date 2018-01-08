Ricky Gervais talks about his new ABC show

“Child Support” is a one-hour studio-based series from Golden Globe® and Emmy® Awardwinning Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America. The series will feature adult contestants and priceless interactions between funny man Ricky Gervais and a group of five kids who say the most unpredictable things.



Hosted by Fred Savage, contestants are asked to answer 10 questions correctly to earn the top prize. If they answer incorrectly, the contestants have a chance to be saved by the five kids who have been asked the same question by Gervais.