Richard’s Run for Life is Back In-Person in Ybor City

After two years of being virtual, the 21st annual Richard's Run for Life is back in-person in Ybor City this Friday, November 4!
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 01, 2022
After two years of being virtual, the 21st annual Richard's Run for Life is back in-person in Ybor City this Friday, November 4! Runners, walkers, and those who just want to enjoy the food, drinks, and party atmosphere are all welcome.

In the first 20 years of this event, Richard’s Run for Life has raised more than $1.7 million for Moffitt Cancer Center. This timed, flat course out and back race gives you the opportunity to run through the streets of Ybor City at night. Centennial Park opens at 5:00 p.m. for packet pick-up and day-of registration. The race starts at 7:00 p.m.

Registration is $40 (or $50 day-of). It includes a long-sleeve dry-fit run shirt and admission to the best postrace party in Tampa Bay! Food from the Columbia Restaurant, Goody Goody, Cha Cha Coconuts, Casa Santo Stefano, and beer from Ulele Springs Brewery will be offered when you complete your run. Stay and enjoy the music and awards ceremony.

