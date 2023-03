See the beauty of Indian dance, from the vibrant costumes to the ghungroo dancing bells, at "Rhythm India: Bollywood & Beyond." It'll be at the Straz Center on Thursday, March 30.

You'll journey from the soundstages of Bombay’s enormous film industry to India’s royal palaces and sacred temples, to the swaying voices from desert villages and modern stages.

For tickets and more information, visit StrazCenter.org.