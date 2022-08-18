Watch Now
'Rhythm and Brews by the Bay' Returns to Florida Aquarium

Enjoy beer, a concert and sea creatures all in one place! The Florida Aquarium is bringing back an old favorite with a twist.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 18, 2022
The Florida Aquarium is bringing back an old favorite with a new name!

After a two-year hiatus, Rhythm and Brews by the Bay is returning this September. It will feature beer tastings from tons of craft breweries, small bites from local restaurants and full concert experiences.

The event is scheduled for Friday, September 16. Entertainment will begin at 7 p.m., followed by an acoustic set from Sister Hazel and a headline performance by Gin Blossoms.

General admission tickets are available for $125. VIP tickets are available for $175, which includes early access, a lounge and dedicated viewing area.

Tickets are available online now at FLAquarium.org.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Florida Aquarium's mission of education and conservation.

