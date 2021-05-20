Returning to the workplace post-pandemic

Mental health awareness has been moved to the forefront in the Coronavirus pandemic. Medical practices of all specialties have experienced a sea change to meet the needs of patients, and the return to work in 2021 is raising new questions about mental health in the workplace. Sharon Fekete, author and founder of The Doctor Whisperer, explains what medical practices are doing to address historic needs and how mental health in the workplace affects everyone.
Learn more at thedoctorwhisperer.com
