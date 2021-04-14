Watch
Resolution Rescue: ProVise Management Group, LLC talks Social Security

ProVise Management Group talks Social Security
Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 14, 2021
One of the biggest challenges to retiring is replacing a paycheck with income from Social Security, retirement plans and investments. Where do you begin? First, you need to create a budget to know how much you spend. Divide it into fixed (those you have every month) and variable (travel, entertainment, dining) costs. To the extent possible you want your fixed costs covered by fixed income like Social Security or an annuity. Be careful of annuities, as they are filled with hidden costs.

Making decisions about when and how to take Social Security is a complicated process. Without an analysis of your personal choices, you could be costing yourself tens of thousands of dollars throughout retirement. ProVise Management Group, LLC software helps you make an informed decision. Just go to our website and request your complimentary Social Security analysis.

Website: provise.com

Phone Number: 1 (727) 441-9022

