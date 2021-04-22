Watch
Resolution Rescue, ProVise Management Group, LLC.

ProVise Management Group Talks Retirement planning
Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 08:56:37-04

New Year's financial resolutions hard to keep! 50% are broken within two weeks and 80% by the middle of February. Turn them into written goals, but make them achievable. Once achieved reward yourself. When it comes to your financial resolutions and goals, consider doing a written financial plan. While a written plan, no matter how simple or complicated, doesn't guarantee success, it certainly increases the odds of success.

Ray Ferrara, CFP Chair and CEO of ProVise Management Group, LLC. shares some helpful tips on how you can keep those financial resolutions.

To learn more, visit the ProVise Management Group, LLC. website.

Call: Clearwater Office (727)-441-9022 or Tampa Office (813)-405-4846

Anyone who calls the office always receives a complimentary one-hour consultation. But if they mention "Morning Blend" we will offer a 15% reduction on the financial plan fee. They offer it with a money-back guarantee. If not completely satisfied with the plan return it and they'll refund the fee.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

