Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Resolution Rescue Provise Management Group

items.[0].videoTitle
Resolution Rescue with Provise Management Group
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:13:04-04

What have we learned about investing and finances as a result of the COVID19 pandemic. What should you do when the markets decline like they did in February and March 2020? Sell? Buy? Stay the course? Who will be the winners this year? Will they be the same next year? Ray Ferrara, CFP, Chair/CEO of Provise Management Group joins us to explain strategies to protect your portfolio when volatility occurs and at the same time likely improve your investment results.

You should consider getting a second opinion on the risks in your portfolio and Provise Management Group will provide a no-cost analysis to anyone who mentions Morning Blend when they call our office.

Call: 1-(727) 441-9022
Website: provise.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com