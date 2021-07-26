Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips to reset and renew your beauty, wellness and home this Summer!

SPECIAL EDITION GOLD MEDAL OLAY REGENERIST MICRO-SCULPTING CREAM

Special Edition Gold Medal Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream – Olay is celebrating the strength of female athletes who have overcome adversity with a special edition Gold Medal jar of the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer. To inspire and support other female athletes, Olay is donating $250,000 to Team USA Women’s Athlete Career & Education Scholarship Fund. This moisturizer delivers moisture 10 layers deep into the skin’s surface, instantly hydrates, improves elasticity and firms the skin. It also includes Vitamin B3 to help with skin cell regeneration for a fresher, younger look.

Walmart and Walmart.com for under $30

DERMADRY I

Dermadry is an iontophoresis machine indicated for the treatment of excessive sweating of the hands, feet and underarms. The innovative technology ensures comfortable treatment that delivers quick and visible results. The 15 to 20-minute at-home treatment sessions can provide up to 6 weeks of dryness. Dermadry users reported a 98.3% success rate in treatment. Allows users to regain freedom to wear the clothes and footwear they want.

Dermadry.com, $499 / Sale $399

BUG BITE THING

Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief is a must have for Dads who enjoy spending time outdoors whether he’s golfing, hiking, fishing, landscaping or coaching his kids’ sports teams. It’s chemical free and uses suction to extract the insect salvia or venom from under the skin and alleviate stinging, itiching and swelling.

BugBiteThing.com, Amazon, $9.95

PALLINI LIMONCELLO

Pallini Limoncello is a natural liqueur that has been crafted by the Pallini family in Italy since 1875. It is made from prized, Sfusato lemons, exclusive to the Amalfi coast; the foam lemons are the actual size of the sfusato lemon. It’s versatility is almost endless – enjoy it neat, on the rocks, straight from the fridge or missed into cocktails and food recipes. The brand’s signature Pallini Spritz is the perfect summer sip and is made with limoncello, prosecco and sparkling water.

LimoncelloPallini.com, 750ml $26.99 / 375ml $16.99 / 50ml $2.49

No7 SERUM

No7’s Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi Action Serum, Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, and Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum are clinically proven to dramatically slow the signs of aging and penetrate the skin 10 surface layers deep.

Ulta, Target and No7Beauty.com $36 - $41

