Research Confirms the Mind-Skin Connection is Real

Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 10:23:56-04

If you’ve ever felt like your sensitive skin can affect your emotions, or your emotions could affect the condition of your skin, guess what? You are right, and you’re not alone. A new trailblazing campaign is working to de-stigmatize conversations around skin sensitivity.

Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, a top doctor and leading expert in psychodermatology, joins us to break down the latest findings from a study conducted by a leading skincare company. She discusses consumer perceptions of their sensitivity and shares tips and advice on how to approach caring for sensitive skin.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

