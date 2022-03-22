Watch
RENT - 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 09:11:54-04

RENT - 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour - Final Season of Love at Ruth Eckerd Hall for two performances - Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 23 - both performances at 7:30 pm.

Tickets starts at $35 and may be purchased at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

