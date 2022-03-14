Remembering Our Fallen, a photographic war memorial that honors our nation’s military Fallen from The Global War on Terror (9/11/2001-8/30/2021), is coming to the Tampa Riverwalk. Hosted by the C.R.I.S.P. (Community, Respect, Integrity, Service, Pride) organization, the emotional exhibit will be staged at MacDill Park Wednesday, March 16, and will be free and open to the public through Sunday, March 20.

The memorial includes 32 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of more than 5,000 of our nation’s military Fallen since September 11, 2001. It’s to remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country’s uniform. It will be open to guests in Tampa for five days:

- March 16: Noon to Sunset

- March 17-19: During daylight hours

- March 20: Sunrise to late afternoon

Learn more information here and by visiting Crisp Tampa.