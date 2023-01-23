Relieve Some Stress with Local Rage Room SmashBox 20

Watch Now
We're relieving some stress as SmashBox20 joins us! It's a rage room in Pinellas County that lets you smash all sorts of items in a safe protected environment!
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 23, 2023
We're relieving some stress with SmashBox20! They brought their 18-foot Mobile Rage Room into our parking lot to let us smash all sorts of items in a safe, protected environment — but they also have a brick-and-mortar location in Pinellas County.

Their mobile rage room can travel up to 50 miles outside of Pinellas County for any public and private events — such as team building, parties, grand openings, concerts, weddings, and more! You can smash glass, electronics, and major appliances using bats and sledgehammers, while your favorite smash jams blast from the speakers.

Their brick-and-mortar offers the full experience where you can smash glass, furniture, electronics, appliances, and even SUVs! It's located at 11203 49th St N Suite A4-5, Clearwater, FL 33762.

For more information, visit SmashBox20.com.

