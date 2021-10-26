Relief for Dry Eyes!

With so many of us spending our days staring at computer screens, dry eyes are becoming a more common condition than ever before. It is estimated that more than 40 million Americans suffer from dry eye disease and blepharitis, especially contact lens wearers. In fact, Dry Eye is the number one medical reason for patient visits to the eye doctor.

The NuLids system works to gently massage to help stimulate the glands that make lipids and remove environmental sediment blocking the glands. In addition, the gentle massaging action of the NuLids Daily Disposable Tip may stimulate blood flow and contribute to overall better eyelid health. It is very easy to use.

For more information visit NuLids.com $50 off with code: TV50

