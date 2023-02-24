Registration Now Open for CareerSource Tampa Bay's Summer Hires Program

CareerSource Tampa Bay is providing a unique opportunity for youth in Hillsborough County to explore different career opportunities!

Its Summer Hires program invites young adults 16 to 24 to register for a summer internship in 2023. It expects to help up to 800 people this year!

The Tampa Bay Summer Hires program prepares Hillsborough County youth to be work-ready by exposing them to opportunities in targeted occupations, establishing a future talent pipeline, and assisting with reducing the skills gap shortage.

Registration is now open by visiting TampaBaySummerHires.com.