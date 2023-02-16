Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Registration is open for Patel Conservatory Summer Camps!

We talk about an incredible summer camp for your child.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 12:47:23-05

Registration is open for Patel Conservatory dance, music and theater summer camps and classes. Dozens of camps and classes are offered for students of all ages and experience levels. Camps and classes vary from a trumpet workshop to world drumming and storytelling to a singer songwriter camp, from Shakespearean acting to musical theater intensives and stage management, and from ballet to jazz dance. A complete line up is available at www.patelconservatory.org, 813.222.1040

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com