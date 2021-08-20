Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Refurbished is In: Score Premium Tech Upgrades Without Sacrificing Quality

items.[0].videoTitle
Premium Tech Upgrades
Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 08:50:27-04

Just in time for back-to-school and prepping for the office, we're getting pro tips for scoring serious deals on premium gadgets on Ebay. Joining us with the scoop is Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler.

A recent eBay survey revealed 64% of millennials and Gen Z would prefer to buy refurbished as a means to save money. But where can shoppers go to get the refurbished electronics they want without sacrificing quality?

Check out Ebay.com/SamsungDirect to access premium products straight from Samsung. Also visit Ebay.com/certifiedrefurbished.

Sponsored by Consultancy Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com