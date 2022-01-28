Watch
Refresh and Reset with The Go-To Girlfriend

Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 28, 2022
If you’ve already forgotten about those new year’s resolutions, that’s ok! You can still RE-FRESH & RE-SET. Here to show us the latest wellness must-haves is Lifestyle Expert & "THE GO-TO GIRLFRIEND" Sadie Murray.

Products featured in the segment:

Ryka Shoes, Ryka.com

Outdoor Products, Available at Walmart.com

Kroma Wellness 5-Day Reset, KromaWellness.com

Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream, Target.com

Spa Girl Cocktails, DrinkSpaGirlCocktails.com

For more information on all of these products, head over to Sadie’s site TheGoToGirlfriend.com or you can follow her on Instagram @GoToGirlfriend.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

