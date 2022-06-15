Refinancing with GTE Financial

Founded in 1935 during the Great Depression, GTE Financial is one of the largest locally owned and operated financial institutions in the nation with convenient locations and free ATMs throughout Tampa Bay.

We are a not-for-profit financial cooperative. This means we make decisions for the benefit of all our customers, whom we call member-owners, because each one has a stake, or ownership, in our cooperative. GTE doesn’t make a profit just to turn it over to anonymous shareholders. The money we earn is returned to our “shareholders” – our members – in the form of higher dividends, lower rates, as well as new products and services.

Your money is well protected: funds deposited at GTE are covered by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF). Not one member has lost a single penny of insured savings at this credit union!

Going beyond money, serving our community is just as important to us as delivering exceptional financial services. GTE and our employees contribute significant time and donations to meaningful charitable organizations and agencies throughout the neighborhoods we serve.

Not only can you join GTE Financial, your company can also apply to be a Community Partner Companies that become Community Partners can offer GTE member value as a no-cost employee benefit. This free program is a great way to give back to the people that make your business special!