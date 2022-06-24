Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Reducing ER Visits, Hospital Admissions and Readmissions for Older Americans

We talk about some great resources for senior citizens.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 13:34:14-04

 

Heart disease, diabetes and respiratory illness are at epidemic levels in Florida and they contribute to a huge number of hospital admissions. Research from WellMed that found that extended care management of older Americans with chronic conditions, reduced ER visits, hospital admissions and readmissions.

There are also plans available that provide coverage and financial assistance for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid to help get the care they need. Qualified people can switch to these plans at any time. They’ll also learn about the Star-Rating system which rates Medicare plans based on the quality-of-care members receive.

For more information visit wellmed365.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com