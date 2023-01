If you're looking to ring in the new year with a nice dinner and party, Red Mesa Cantina in downtown St. Pete is the spot to be!

They're offering a four-course dinner, followed by dancing on our rooftop. There will also be two midnight toasts and an open bar.

It all kicks off at 8:45 p.m. Once guests arrive, they will receive a special Midnight Disco Margarita welcome drink.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Resy.com.