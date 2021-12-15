Watch
Recipes and Beverages for Holiday Gatherings

Holiday Recipes and Beverage Ideas
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 10:25:02-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some delicious recipes and beverages for your holiday gatherings.

Cupcake Butter kissed Chardonnay will bring a little extra joy to all of your holiday entertaining moments – whether you’re planning a small at-home celebration, celebrating the season with all of your friends + family or looking for the perfect host gift.

Santitas has launched its delicious Cilantro Lime flavored tortilla chips, available now at retailers nationwide.

Violife plant-based cheese makes it easy for consumers to create their favorite cheesy, holiday recipes free from dairy - to be enjoyed by everyone at the table, whether they are meat-eaters, plant-based, flexitarians, or plant-curious.

KinderBueno Mini and FannieMay have some delicious chocolate treats to enjoy this holiday season.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

