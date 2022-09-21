Reba McEntire Joining the Cast of 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails'

A new title and a new face is coming to season three of ABC's hit drama 'Big Sky.' The one and only Rena McEntire is joining the cast and we talk with her to get a sneak peek!

The country music superstar will play Sunny Barnes, a mercurial matriarch of a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

"Big Sky: Deadly Trails" follows Private detective Cassie Dewell, undersheriff Jenny Hoyt, and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen to maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills.

But, when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet - in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

"Big Sky: Deadly Trails" premiers this Wednesday, September 21 on ABC.