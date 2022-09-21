Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Reba McEntire Joining the Cast of 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails'

A new title and a new face is coming to the ABC's hit drama 'Big Sky.' The one and only Rena McEntire is joining the cast and we talk with her to get a sneak peak!
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 10:15:43-04

A new title and a new face is coming to season three of ABC's hit drama 'Big Sky.' The one and only Rena McEntire is joining the cast and we talk with her to get a sneak peek!

The country music superstar will play Sunny Barnes, a mercurial matriarch of a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

"Big Sky: Deadly Trails" follows Private detective Cassie Dewell, undersheriff Jenny Hoyt, and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen to maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills.

But, when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet - in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

"Big Sky: Deadly Trails" premiers this Wednesday, September 21 on ABC.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com