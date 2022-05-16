Ready to Plan Your Summer Travel?

With the unofficial start of summer now just weeks away, you might be wondering: What are the new summer travel trends and destinations to take into account? And how can one plan ahead and make sure that their summer trip is stress-free?

The last two years have fundamentally shifted how people plan their travel. Remote and hybrid work have untethered many people from the need to be in an office every day, driving the biggest change to travel since the advent of commercial flying — and for the first time, millions of people can now live anywhere. The travel industry must transform to meet the needs and newfound flexibility of travelers today.

Following the more than 150 innovations it introduced last year, this May, Airbnb will reveal its biggest change in a decade. The new Airbnb 2022 Summer Release will include a number of upgrades to the Airbnb service that will make it easier for people to integrate travel into their lives.

