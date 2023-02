The sixth annual ReadOut: A Festival of LGBTQ+ Literature is this weekend, February 17- 19, at the Gulfport Library. It'll also be streamed live on Zoom!

More than 80 authors and a worldwide audience will celebrate the rich diversity of LGBTQ literature. Genres include memoir, romance, mystery/suspense, nonfiction, history, poetry and more!

Admission to the festival is free but registration is required for Zoom access.

For more information visit ReadOut.LGBTQGulfport.org.