Reading, Writing, and…Renting: Airbnb Helps U.S. Educators Earn Extra Income by Hosting

With the summer break approaching and already here for some districts, US teachers and educators have an opportunity to earn extra income by hosting on Airbnb. Like other Americans, teachers have had to navigate the rising cost of living, often on tight salaries.

To help make ends meet, teachers have taken to hosting on Airbnb as an option to help supplement income during summer months and beyond.

In 2022, teachers collectively earned more than $330 million including $110 million during the summer months alone. This money helps provide a meaningful boost in income when class is not in session and can help cover household bills, pay for everyday expenses, and fund hobbies outside of the classroom.

We're talking with teacher and Airbnb Super Host about her experience, plus we're also breaking down the Airbnb 2023 Summer Travel Trends+Most Affordable Wish Listed Destinations.

