Rays Launch Kids Eat Free Program at Tropicana Field in August

The Tampa Bay Rays have launched the first Kids Eat Free program, presented by HI-CHEW, at home games throughout the month of August.

Kids ages 14 and under can receive a free meal comprised of a small hot dog, chips, a small fountain drink and a HI-CHEW candy.

This offer is available exclusively through mobile ordering through the Ballpark app. Parents can pick up the meals at three different concession stands located throughout Tropicana Field.

This is one of a variety of initiatives offered each season to provide a family-friendly ballpark experience to ensure everyone can enjoy a Rays game at Tropicana Field, including the popular Sundays running the bases fun!

Parents can also sign up for next year's Rays Rookies Club, which includes discount tickets, monthly pin series and Rays swag.

For more information, visit MLB.com/Rays.