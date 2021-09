The Tampa Bay Rays tied their franchise record for wins in a season on Sunday, and Tuesday night will have a chance to break that record. With just six games remaining in the regular season, the Rays sit atop the American League East with a record of 97-59, eight games ahead of the New York Yankees.

We talk with Orestes Destrade the Rays Baseball Announcer, to learn more about the excitement surrounding this season!

Read more about the Rays here.