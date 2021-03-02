Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

"Raya and The Last Dragon" new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios

items.[0].videoTitle
Raya and the Last Dragon
Posted at 9:18 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 09:18:31-05

A new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, "RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON" will be released simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5th.

We sit down with Shannon Stein (Co-Editor) who edits each part of a film together in creative ways to best support the theme, pacing, and story of the movie. Stein joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1999 as an assistant editor on “Brother Bear,” and became an associate editor for “Bolt,” “Tangled,” and Oscar®-winning feature film “Big Hero 6.” He additionally served as editor for the animated short, “Inner Workings.” Raised in Seminole, Fla., Stein attended Florida State University and studied Communications with an emphasis in media production and a minor in sports management. In his last semester at the university, Stein was an editor on the in-house student productions and attributes that experience as the source of his aspiration to become an editor for film.

Learn more about "Raya and The Last Dragon" on the Disney Website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com