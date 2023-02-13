Watch Now
Ratza Chocolate Offers Insight on the Medical Benefits of Cacao

Ratza Chocolate joins us with a unique look at how chocolate has been connected to love and the medical benefits of cacao.
The shop has award-winning handmade, bean-to-bar chocolate, made using the best sustainable sourced ingredients while honoring the plants, the land, and the people.

Owner Sara Ratza gives us a demonstration of how they make their Mayan-style drinking chocolate.

She's a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner with a focus on food as medicine. She's also the author of "Drinking Chocolate: Ancient Traditions for Modern Healing." Her mission is to introduce people to cacao's healing properties and how we can integrate herbals, spices, and food into our chocolate.

Ratza Chocolate is located at 11 North Pinellas Avenue in Tarpon Springs, or you can check out their website at RatzaChocolate.com.

