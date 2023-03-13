Randi Zuckerberg Shares Why Now Is the Time for Women to Pursue a Digital Career

Women make up half of the workforce, yet they hold only 28% of the jobs in the technology sector.

As society becomes ever-more digital, computer and information technology occupations are projected to grow 15 percent by 2031, creating some 680,000 jobs over the next decade. This represents a tremendous opportunity for women to close the gender gap and take their place in the industry that is designing our future.

One of tech's leading ladies, Randi Zuckerberg, is partnering with DeVry University to talk about their Women and Tech Scholars Program. It's an innovative program to help women learn new skills and develop the networking connections they need to launch their digital careers.

