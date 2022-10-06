Four Local Rooftop Bars 'Raising the Roof' for Hurricane Relief Tonight

Four of Florida’s most popular rooftop bars are “Raising the Roof for Hurricane Ian Relief” tonight, October 6!
The below rooftop bars will be donating 50% of all sales from the night to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida in support of those impacted by the storm:
- EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge at the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa
- Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar at the Fenway Hotel in Dunedin
- Vantage Rooftop Bar at the Karol Hotel in Clearwater
- Skybox Rooftop Bar at the Residence Inn in Wesley Chapel