Quick Mobile Repair, one of the nation’s fastest-growing device repair shops, is opening its newest location in Tampa’s Westchase neighborhood this weekend and is hosting a two-day Grand Opening celebration to mark the occasion. QMR is inviting the public to come by its new store at 13026 Race Track Road this Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 for a weekend-long bash full of fun games, free food, exclusive deals, the chance to win prizes like a brand new PlayStation 5, and much more! The company has also partnered with the Humane Society of Pinellas to host a pet adoption event on-site, giving residents an opportunity to find a furry best friend, and is offering a free Starbucks gift card with any repair or device purchase. Find Quick Mobile Repair on social media or visit them online at QuickMobileRepair.com to learn more about their industry-leading services, prices and nationwide network of locations.
