Queer Eye star and NYT bestselling author Antoni Porowski returns after the blockbuster success of his first book, Antoni in the Kitchen, with ANTONI: LET’S DO DINNER (on sale September 14th 2021) and it couldn’t have come at a better time as home cooks find themselves run-down, overwhelmed, and bored. LET’S DO DINNER delivers fresh, wholesome recipes that are as fun as they are simple.

An invitation into Antoni’s kitchen, he shares exuberantly easy dinners for every night of the week. Enjoy satisfying meals full of clean protein, loads of vegetables, and splurges of carbs and decadence. Simple, but always special, Antoni keeps shopping lists short and steps and pans to a minimum. From fast favorites and meatless options to carb comas and cold rainy nights, Antoni has the perfect meal for every occasion. Whether enjoying, yourself, or entertaining family and friends, Let’s Do Dinner’s versatility will have home cooks returning again and again when they find themselves asking that inevitable question—What’s for dinner?

