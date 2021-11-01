"Queen" Night on Dancing with the Stars

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Mike made his TV debut on The Real World: Back to New York, and parlayed his reality TV fame into a mega-successful WWE career. The Miz debuted in 2006 and ultimately became one of the best villains of the WWE, becoming a multiple Intercontinental, Tag Team, and WWE Champion. In 2011, The Miz headlined Wrestlemania 27 where he defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Championship. Mike also starred in several films and TV shows including The Marine franchise and his own reality TV show, Miz and Mrs, which was USA Network's #1 returning unscripted series of 2019.

For more info, visit: https://abc.com/shows/dancing-with-the-stars