Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Quantum Leap Farms offers Equine-Assisted Therapies

items.[0].videoTitle
Quantum Leap Farms
Posted at 9:11 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 09:11:34-04

Mark Lalli had his life changed forever back in 2007, when a routine army-training mission resulted in a helicopter crash that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Mark was introduced through the Wounded Warrior project to Quantum Leap Farms and Equine Therapy, and now helps other veterans make the transition from military to civilian life.
We talk with Mark about his story with us, along with Jenna Miller from Quantum Leap Farms to talk more about the programs the farms offer.

Learn more about Quantum Leap Farms and the programs they offer below.

Website: https://www.quantumleapfarm.org/
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/quantumleapfarm

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com