Quantum Leap Farms offers Equine-Assisted Therapies

Mark Lalli had his life changed forever back in 2007, when a routine army-training mission resulted in a helicopter crash that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Mark was introduced through the Wounded Warrior project to Quantum Leap Farms and Equine Therapy, and now helps other veterans make the transition from military to civilian life.

We talk with Mark about his story with us, along with Jenna Miller from Quantum Leap Farms to talk more about the programs the farms offer.

Learn more about Quantum Leap Farms and the programs they offer below.

Website: https://www.quantumleapfarm.org/

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/quantumleapfarm

