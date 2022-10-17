Watch Now
Quaker, Feeding America Tackling Food Insecurity & Hunger in the U.S.

Food insecurity and hunger are major issues in the U.S. and former NFL lineman Jason Brown has partnered with Quaker and Feeding America to tell us how we can all help tackle the problem.
Brown is a farmer himself and knows firsthand the importance of being involved. He’s teamed up with Quaker to make a difference and to encourage others to donate to the brand’s ongoing effort to advance food security in partnership with Feeding America.

Quaker just unveiled the Quaker Hunger Clock at the Westgate Entertainment District in Phoenix, Arizona - right outside of State Farm Stadium where Super Bowl LVII will take place - with the goal to help raise $500,000 – the equivalent of five-million meals.

For more information, head to QuakerHungerClock.com.

$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. The monetary equivalent of meals will be donated. From now through February 12, 2023, Quaker will match donations dollar for dollar, up to a total maximum donation of $250,000.

