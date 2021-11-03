Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

QC Kinetix Pain Management Treatment

items.[0].videoTitle
QC Kinetix Non-Surgical Regeneration
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 10:17:28-04

QC Kinetix offers pain relief without the inconvenience of surgery. No downtime, no pain medications. Patients can resume normal activities right after receiving treatment.

Areas of the Body/Injuries We Treat: Treat patients living with pain in the elbows, fingers/toes, hips, knees, lower back, shoulders, wrists/ankles, arthritis, and more. Can specify sports injuries.

Patient Expectations: We provide several different therapies that are state-of-the-art, cutting-edge treatments, to complement and promote the body’s natural healing.

Call (813) 305-3000 for more information and to schedule a free consultation.

Bradenton 300 Riverside Dr. E., Suite 3100 Bradenton, FL
34208 Largo 1345 West Bay Dr., Suite 401 Largo, FL 33770
Coming Soon! Lakeland 3131 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Suite 4 Lakeland, FL 33805
Coming Soon! St. Petersburg 626 6th Ave. S., Suite 305 St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com