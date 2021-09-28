QC Kinetix offers pain relief without surgery

We talk with Daniel Sucherman, MD about QC Kinetix. QC Kinetix offers pain relief without the inconvenience of surgery. No downtime, no pain medications. Patients can resume normal activities right after receiving treatment.

Areas of the Body/Injuries We Treat: Treat patients living with pain in the elbows, fingers/toes, hips, knees, lower back, shoulders, wrists/ankles, arthritis, and more. Can specify sports injuries.

Patient Expectations: We provide several different therapies that are state-of-the-art, cutting-edge treatments, to complement and promote the body’s natural healing.

Visit Qckinetix.com/Suncoast or call 813-305-3000.

