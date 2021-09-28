Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

QC Kinetix offers pain relief without surgery

items.[0].videoTitle
QC Kinetix Non-Surgical Pain Relief
Posted at 9:43 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 09:43:25-04

We talk with Daniel Sucherman, MD about QC Kinetix. QC Kinetix offers pain relief without the inconvenience of surgery. No downtime, no pain medications. Patients can resume normal activities right after receiving treatment.

Areas of the Body/Injuries We Treat: Treat patients living with pain in the elbows, fingers/toes, hips, knees, lower back, shoulders, wrists/ankles, arthritis, and more. Can specify sports injuries.

Patient Expectations: We provide several different therapies that are state-of-the-art, cutting-edge treatments, to complement and promote the body’s natural healing.

Visit Qckinetix.com/Suncoast or call 813-305-3000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com