QC Kinetix Offering Pain Relief

QC Kinetix Non-Surgical Regeneration
Posted at 10:11 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 10:11:19-05

QC Kinetix offers pain relief without the inconvenience of surgery. No downtime, no pain medications. Patients can resume normal activities right after receiving treatment. We treat patients living with pain in the elbows, fingers/toes, hips, knees, lower back, shoulders, wrists/ankles, arthritis, and more. Many of our patients suffer from sports injuries. QC Kinetix provides several different therapies that are state-of-the-art, cutting-edge treatments, to complement and promote the body’s natural healing.

Call (813) 305-3000 for more information and to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation.

