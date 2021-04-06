Watch
Putting together the right financial team when going through a divorce

Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 09:25:16-04

The rate of divorce for those over age 50 has doubled since 1990 and tripled for those over the age of 65. The financial aspects of divorce are serious and long-lasting. One needs to have a financial planner on the team along with a lawyer and accountant.

We sit down with Ray Ferrara, CFP, Chair and CEO of ProVise Management Group, LLC to learn more about how someone going through a divorce can put together the right team to help them succeed financially and emotionally during their tough time.

For more information visit the ProVise Management Group, LLC website or call (727)-441-9022.

Mention the "Morning Blend" and receive a one-hour complimentary consultation and 15% off the fee to develop a financial plan.

