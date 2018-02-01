Puppy Bowl is Back!

Barking Rights, a Kitty Half-Time Show, and Forever Homes.

Everyone’s Favorite Adoption Extravaganza is Back!

PUPPY BOWL XIV

This year, Animal Planet is featuring pups rescued from areas that were devastated by natural disasters in 2017, including Houston, Puerto Rico, Florida and Mexico. The network also worked with 48 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from across 26 U.S. states and territories, to fill the rosters of #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff with 89 adoptable players for this puppy pile up – the most puppies and shelters in PUPPY BOWL history.

PUPPY BOWL XIV kicks off with Jokgu, the piano playing chicken from Season 12 of America's Got Talent, pecking out “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the keyboard, with Gordon Setter and Greta Dane serving as field correspondents.



As always, fans will witness PUPPY BOWL’s iconic water bowl cam, slow-motion playback cam and the fan-favorite kiss cam. Animal Planet audiences won’t miss a moment of the excitement with aerial shots of the field from the Sky Box and the Puppy Bowl Blimp, as Surge the Hamster is back on his wheel powering the PUPPY BOWL scoreboard.

Rufferee Dan Schachner is back for the seventh year officiating the big game. He’s ready to share which pups are ones to watch, the biggest fumbles that happen on the Puppy Bowl gridiron and unexpected surprises that happen during the cutest game on television.