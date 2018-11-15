Publix partners with BayCare to provide health care to customers!

Publix partners with BayCare!

"Baycare Anywhere" at Publix

Customers can now visit select Publix pharmacies to speak to a BayCareAnywhere doctor available seven days a week for diagnosis and treatment. Walk-in Care offers a convenient, one-stop shop alternative to a scheduled physician visit or retail pharmacy convenient care clinics. The cost per visit is $45 and is offered to patients ages two or older.

For more information go to Publix.com

