Publix partners with BayCare to provide health care to customers!
12:42 PM, May 3, 2018
1:19 PM, Nov 15, 2018
Customers can now visit select Publix pharmacies to speak to a BayCareAnywhere doctor available seven days a week for diagnosis and treatment. Walk-in Care offers a convenient, one-stop shop alternative to a scheduled physician visit or retail pharmacy convenient care clinics. The cost per visit is $45 and is offered to patients ages two or older.