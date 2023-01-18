Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Goes Beyond Running... Learn About the Charities it Benefits!

We're getting ready for the 46th Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic! This event goes beyond hosting hundreds of runners... We're learning about the charities it benefits!

Since the first race in February 1978, $6 million has been donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, The Friends of Tampa Recreation, and youth non-profit and running-related programs throughout the Tampa Bay area. Each provides volunteers which are crucial to the event's success.

Each of the charities joined us in studio to talk about the impact the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic has had on their organizations.

The 46th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend is set for February 24 & 25. The 32nd running of the Publix Too Good For Drugs Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic will be held on February 18. There's a distance for every member of the family and it's open to all ages!

There's also the two-day ABC Action News Health & Fitness Expo, presented by Tampa General Hospital, which is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit RunGasparilla.com.